Congress workers detained for protesting against attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy

A few Congress workers were detained on Saturday afternoon for protesting outside BJP headquarter against the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy in Gujarat yesterday, reported ANI. These workers were reportedly protesting for against the administration for not filing an FIR against stone pelting in the incident. The arrests have been made from Mumbai, the agency confirmed. Reacting to this development, Rahul Gandhi said he respects the sentiments of party workers but requested them to invest their energy in helping people.

“Respect the sentiments of Cong workers in #Gujarat protesting against admin not filing an FIR against the stone pelting.But I urge them to divert their energy in helping the people affected by floods in the state,” the Congress vice-president tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour to the flood hit areas in the country had visited Gujarat on Friday. The Congress leader’s car was pelted with stones which had shattered some windows. The incident happened when Gandhi was visiting the Banaskantha area of the state and was on his way from Lal Chowk to the helipad in Dhanera, said Banaskantha superintendent of police Neeraj Badgujar. Prior to the incident, Rahul Gandhi was also heckled by protestors. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewal had also shared the pictures of the incident on his Twitter account.

Rahul Gandhi had alleged BJP’s involvement in the incident. Meanwhile, Congress workers also protested outside BJP headquarter in Delhi against the attack. “Attack on me was carried out by the BJP RSS people. This is their, and PM Modi’s, way of politics,” he said. “It is done by their people so why would they condemn it,” he said. Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad also condemned the attack on Gandhi, saying that it was a “pre-planned conspiracy”. “It is a murderous attack by the BJP, RSS,” Azad said.