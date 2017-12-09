Gujarat election 2017: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi’s silence, asks why ‘vikas’ missing from his speeches

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning. (Source: PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning by questioning his silence over the questions asked by the Congress leader in the last 10 days. Rahul took to Twitter and asked why the Prime Minister is silent on the 10 questions he asked recently. The Congress vice-president also asked why ‘vikas’ or development is missing from PM Modi’s speeches. “Kya bhashan hi shasan hai (Are speeches governances?), ” he asked. Interestingly, this tweet came on the day when Gujarat is going through the first phase of polls.

Yesterday, the Congress VP had accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of turning leaders such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose into “product”. Gandhi yesterday addressed a campaign meeting in Anand town in central Gujarat which is historically associated with Patel, a stalwart of freedom struggle and the country’s first home minister. You (state Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki) said that Sardar Patel was a Congress leader. You named (V D) Savarkar and others, and said that Sardar Patel did not belong to the BJP but to the Congress, he said.

गुजरात में 22 सालों से भाजपा की सरकार है। मैं केवल इतना पूछूंगा-

क्या कारण है इस बार प्रधानमंत्री जी के भाषणों में ‘विकास’ गुम है?

मैंने गुजरात के रिपोर्ट कार्ड से 10 सवाल पूछे, उनका भी जवाब नहीं।

पहले चरण का प्रचार ख़त्म होने तक घोषणा पत्र नहीं। तो क्या अब ‘भाषण ही शासन’ है? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 9, 2017

“This is a fact that he was part of Congress party. But if we go deeper to understand Sardar Patel, we will find that he is a voice in the heart of Gujarat,” Gandhi had said. “Sardar Patel does not belong to either Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi or Solanki, or to Gujarat or India, but he belongs to the world,” the Congress leader added.

“He was not a small man who will belong to anyone. He was a great man, a voice in the heart of Gujarat who fought for the state. Nothing can be bigger than this,” Gandhi said while adding, “The Congress party will always respect him, but I would like to tell you that sometimes it appears that whether it is Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Subhash Chandra Bose, it sometimes appears that they (BJP) have turned them into a product.”