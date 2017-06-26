Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi greets nation on Eid

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today greeted the nation on Eid. Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Monday. (PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today greeted the nation on Eid. May this day be filled with love, blessings and the warmth of family and friends, Gandhi tweeted this morning. Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across the country on Monday. The festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan. Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said yesterday that Eid-ul-Fitr would be celebrated as the Eid moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in his message on Eid has said that he firmly believed that the festival that celebrates humanity and goodness will bolster peace, brotherhood and happiness in the Valley.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid. Extending his greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr, PM Modi wished that the auspicious day further the spirit of peace and brotherhood in the country. In his monthly radio address, PM Modi yesterday said that inspiration should be drawn from such pious festivals to spread happiness and to take the nation forward. He stressed that the country’s diversity is its speciality as well as its strength.

“The holy month of Ramzan was celebrated with devotion. Now it is time for Eid. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my best wishes to all,” PM Modi said yesterday. “Ramzan is a month of holy donations, to spread happiness… Come, let us all together take inspiration from such pious festivals to keep spreading the treasure of happiness and keep taking the nation forward,” he added.

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

#EidMubarak to all. May this day be filled with love, blessings and the warmth of family & friends — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 26, 2017

President Pranab Mukherjee yesterday expressed hope that the festival will strengthen the people’s unflinching faith in unity and common destiny. “On the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, I extend greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers and sisters, in India and abroad. May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity,” the president said. “May this day strengthen in each one of us, an unflinching faith in our unity and common destiny that has characterised our composite culture over the ages,” Mukherjee said.