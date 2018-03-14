Congress trashed, BJP shocked in Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-elections: Here’s how Rahul Gandhi reacted

Rahul Gandhi speaks at an event In Singapore March 8, 2018. Picture taken March 8, 2018. REUTERS.

Congress party failed to impress in both Gorakhpur, Phulpur by-elections. Its candidates were almost trashed in both Lok Sabha seats. Samajwadi Party, which was backed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati, shocked the BJP in both seats. But there was nothing to be happy about for the Congress as well.

Till 5 PM, Congress had secured just 16,788 and 10,322 votes in Phulpur and Gorakhpur. In contrast, the Samajwadi Party secured 3,77,142 votes in Gorakhpur and 3,18,942 votes in Phulpur. The BJP finished second in both seats with 3,54,192 and 2,67,776 votes respectively.

Reacting to the results, Gandhi didn’t comment on the performance of the Congress in the polls for which bitter rivals Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav had decided to join hands. Gandhi, however, targetted the BJP, saying the bypoll results clearly show that people are angry and ready to vote for a non-BJP candidate.

“Congratulations to winners of today’s bypolls. It is clear from the results that there is an anger against the BJP among voters and they will vote for a non-BJP candidate having higher chances of winning. Congress is ready for the transformation of Uttar Pradesh but, will not happen in a night,” the Congress president tweeted.

आज के उपचुनावों में जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों को बधाई। नतीजों से स्पष्ट है कि मतदाताओं में भाजपा के प्रति बहुत क्रोध है और वो उस गैर भाजपाई उम्मीदवार के लिए वोट करेंगे जिसके जीतने की संभावना सबसे ज़्यादा हो। कांग्रेस यूपी में नवनिर्माण के लिए तत्पर है, ये रातों रात नहीं होगा। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) March 14, 2018

Several other politicians also commented on the by-election results. Congress leader from Maharashtra Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, “Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & today it seems UP-Bihar joining the same trend. Amit Shah’s main concern today would be why can’t he manage #EVM in by polls. Only option left to #BJP now is rigging in counting.”

Congratulations to @yadavtejashwi & @MisaBharti for a great result today. It was wonderful to meet both of you at the dinner last night. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 14, 2018

Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, “By poll results so far a mixed bag: BJP leads in Araria & 1 assembly seat;RJD in another.. In #Gorakhpur #Phulpur as of now BJP trailing to SP-BSP: Take aways so far: 1)RahulG irrelevant in UP Bihar 2) Regional parties can give a fight to BJP when Modi isn’t a poll factor.”

Arariya was won by the RJD.

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah posted a series of tweets. “Congratulations to @yadavakhilesh & #Mayawati ji for the stupendous performance in #Gorakhpur & #Phulpur. Thank you for giving people the promise of a better future after 2019.”

Leaving the dinner yesterday #BSP’s #SatishMishra ji had told me to look out for a surprise result in today’s counting. Trends at the moment would suggest he was right. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 14, 2018

