Congress top brass including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi visit ailing ex-minister E Ahamed in RML Hospital

With former union minister and Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed critical after suffering a cardiac arrest during the President’s address in both Houses on Tuesday, the Congress top brass including party president Sonia Gandhi and party vice president Rahul Gandhi visited the ailing politician in the hospital.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh Ghulam Nabi Azad was also part of the visiting delegation at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here. The MP from Kerala’s Mallapuram is on artificial life support and a team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition. Earlier, 78-year-old Ahamed, fell unconscious soon after he took a seat in the rear rows of the Central Hall. At around 2.15 PM, he was shifted to the RML trauma centre’s ICU where he was put on ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also inquired about his health. Ahamed had served as Minister of State for External Affairs in the previous UPA government.