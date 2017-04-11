Congress to raise Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, Kashmir situation in Parliament

Congress will raise the issue of the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan in Parliament today.

Congress will raise the issue of the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan in Parliament today. Seeking to corner the Narendra Modi government, Congress will also rake up the prevailing situation in Kashmir. Two government schools designated as polling stations for Wednesday’s bypoll to Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency were set afire in the fresh spiral of violence after polling in Kashmir where prohibitory orders were imposed in Budgam and Ganderbal districts.

Former union minister and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has termed the move as ‘unacceptable’ and suggested that both India and Pakistan should resolve the issue amicably. Shashi Tharoor told ANI,”Certainly, I am hoping it is mainly sign of pressure that they want to put. Eventually, the two governments should talk and come to an amicable conclusion,” “An honest truth is that as far as India is concerned if the Pakistanis carry through such an action, then absolutely it is a very grave matter that should go for the highest escalation on our part,” he added.

Watch this video

The Election Commission last night had postponed the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll to May 25, citing inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir government that law-and-order situation is not conducive. The by-election was to be held on April 12. The Commission hoped that by May 25, the law and order situation in the constituency will be normal to hold free and fair polls.

Former union minister Ashwani Kumar also condemned the verdict and urged the Centre to raise the issue with Islamabad. “The Indian Government should raise this matter with the Pakistani government. We cannot force Pakistan but can at least try,” Ashwani Kumar told ANI. Another former union home minister Shivraj Patil said that though it was very easy to kill someone these days, but to pronounce such punishment either to an Army man or a citizen was not acceptable.

Condemning the death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pakistani military court, political parties across the nation on Tuesday said India needs to stand up straight in front of Islamabad and maintain a safe distance.

“I think this is the limit and India should talk straight forward to Pakistan. Earlier it was Sarabjeet now it is Kulbhushan Jhadav, these things remind us to stay at a safe distance from Pakistan and maintain a limited relationship with them,” Congress leader P.L. Punia told ANI. He further said that Jadhav should have been given the opportunity to present the evidence in the court. “Indian embassy’s councilor was also not given any chance to help him,” Punia asserted.

Jadhav was given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, it’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

The accused, used to run a business in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. He was seen in a video confessing that he was an official of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency.

(With agency inputs)