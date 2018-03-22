Congress to move privilege motion against Sushma Swaraj, says minister ‘misled’ nation on death of 39 Indians in Iraq

Swaraj had on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that 39 Indians out of 40, who were abducted in Mosul in 2014, were killed.

Congress is set to move a privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi-led principal opposition party has accused the EAM of misleading the country over the death of 39 Indians in Iraq at the hands of terrorist group Islamic State. Swaraj had on Tuesday informed Rajya Sabha that 39 Indians out of 40, who were abducted in Mosul in 2014, were killed. Her statement evoked sharp criticism from the opposition parties with even grieving families questioning the Centre’s stand for the last four years.

The development comes at a time when the BJP-led government is facing two no-confidence motions against the Narendra Modi government. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress have already given no-confidence motion notices to the Lok Sabha Secretariat. However, these could not be taken up as deadlock continued in Parliament. Today also, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned after ruckus.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has flayed the BJP for “inventing stories” on the Congress connection to Cambridge Analytica. This, he said, was a deliberate ploy by the government to distract attention from the issue of 39 abducted Indians who were killed in Iraq.