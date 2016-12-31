Congress to launch nationwide movement to expose ‘real motive’ behind demonetisation

The movement will be launched in 3 phase, says Surjewala. (ANI)

The Congress has decided to launch a nationwide movement to expose the Centre’s motive behind demonetisation, the Congress has said today.Speaking at a press conference, party leader Randeep Surjewala has said that the Congress has decided to launch the nationwide movement in order to expose the biggest scam of Independent India, which is demonetisation.

He added that the movement will be launched in 3 phases. In the first phase, movement will be held from Jamuary 1-10, For the second phase, it will be fromfrom January 11-20 and the third phase from January 20-30, he added further. On Thursday, the party had announced that they will launch a nationwide protest across the the nation from January 6 on issues of demonetisation and corruption charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a report in ‘The Indian Express’ had said.

Earlier, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking kickbacks from Birla and sahara as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. On this Surjewala asked,“We are asking a simple question: Did you (Modi) take money or not? If not, then why aren’t you ordering an independent probe into it.” As per the report, the party will mobilise nearly 15,000 Congress workers from across the country.