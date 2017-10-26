Congress to launch agitation against Maharashtra government from October 31

The Congress in Maharashtra will launch a ‘Janaakrosh Aandolan’ from October 31 against the BJP-led state government to highlight its ‘failures’ in the last three years. (Image: IE)

The Congress in Maharashtra will launch a ‘Janaakrosh Aandolan’ from October 31 against the BJP-led state government to highlight its ‘failures’ in the last three years. The agitation would begin from October 31, the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan said today. “The government’s performance in the last three years has been disappointing. There is tremendous resentment among people due to the wrong decisions of this government,” he alleged. “The Congress will launch the ‘Janaakrosh Aandolan’ from October 31 to highlight the failures of this government,” Chavan told reporters here.

The statewide protest will commence from Ahmednagar district, said the Lok Sabha member from Nanded. “Demonetisation has caused immense economic loss to the nation and has troubled people immensely. As a mark of protest, November 8 will be observed as a black day,” he said. The state government has indulged in the “jugglery of figures” to provide as little financial assistance as possible to farmers under the loan waiver scheme, the former state chief minister alleged. Difficult conditions were deliberately added (in the loan waiver scheme) to exclude a large number of farmers, he further charged.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who was also present at the press briefing, alleged that the government changed the conditions for the loan waiver time and again by issuing new Government Resolutions (GRs) almost every other day. “The government does not know the nuances of (running the) administration. They should step back. The Shiv Sena should immediately withdraw support (from the government) as well,” Vikhe Patil said.