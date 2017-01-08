Congress to decide Navjot Singh Sidhu’s role after Rahul Gandhi returns home

She addS that role for Navjot Singh Sidhu will be decided by both Rahul as well as senior Congress leader Amrinder Singh. (ANI)

The talks of cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joining Congress has gained momentum with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu saying that he husband will be inducted into the party soon after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi returns from a vacation.

She also added that role for Navjot Singh Sidhu will be decided by both Rahul as well as senior Congress leader Amrinder Singh.

Reports said that Sidhu is likely to join the party before the January 11 national convention of the Congress in Delhi. The Congress will take its agitational programme against demonetisation and other policies of the NDA government.

He had met the Congress vice president couple of days back and imay meet him again before joining the party formally. He had met with senior party leader Amarinder Singh last month.

Amarinder had said that the ex-cricketer may join soon as his wife is already part of the party.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the former BJP MLA from Amritsar East, also stated that Sidhu is also likely to contest from her seat in the Assembly polls in Punjab which is slated on February 4.

He has till now not opened his cards since he formed a front – “Awaaz-E-Punjab” with former Akali Dal leader Pargat Singh and Bains brothers.

Pargat has joined Congress, while Bains brothers have aligned with AAP.

(With inputs from PTI)