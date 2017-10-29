Congress’ temple visits a gimmick, says RSS leader Krishna Gopal

RSS Sah-Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal taking a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, said that visits made by ‘Congress leaders’ to temples were a drama and a gimmick to seek votes by following the “appeasement” policy. (Photo: PTI)

RSS Sah-Sarkaryawah Krishna Gopal taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, without naming him, said that visits made by ‘Congress leaders’ to temples were a drama and a gimmick to seek votes by following the “appeasement” policy, reported The Indian Express. The RSS spokesperson was speaking at the inauguration of the Lucknow bureau office of RSS mouthpieces Panchjanya and Organiser that was also attended by Yogi Adityanath.

Gopal lashed out at the Congress’s policy of favouring minorities and said that Congress had lost the last Lok Sabha elections due to appeasement policy which was largely resented by the majority of the population. Gopal added that “using appeasement to get votes of any one community was not justified” and that Panchjanya shared the same belief. He said, “Anthony saahab is saying this now… and now they are realising it. Now, they too try to visit temples to pay obeisance… this is also appeasement… because they are not going with spirit… they lack shradhha , faith and regard… Kisi bhi prakar se kisi ka vote hasil ho jaye… yeh nautanki hai, dikhawa hai… yeh theek nahi hai,” according to The Indian Express report.

Stressing on RSS’s suggestion of creating Ram Mandir on the Ayodhya disputed site he said that people had earlier rejected the idea of a mandir but now no one will “dare to say that temple will not be built there… no one could say that,” and emphasised that RSS believed in maintaining the basic tradition and culture of India and called out on Congress claiming that “ there are people who call themselves progressive and wish to see India divided, those who leave no opportunity to attack Indian democracy at any platform,” Gopal also said that those who consider India a piece of land and attack the country in the name of secularism are working against the ideologies of Panchjanya who view India as not a piece of land but a “jeegta jaagta rashtra purush”, according to Express report.