Congress takes dig at Madhya Pradesh BJP leaders for criticising New Year celebrations

Madhya Pradesh’s opposition Congress on Sunday took a dig at the ruling BJP, whose leaders had held celebrating the New Year was against Indian traditions.

Madhya Pradesh’s opposition Congress on Sunday took a dig at the ruling BJP, whose leaders had held celebrating the New Year was against Indian traditions, asking it to reveal where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had gone to spend New Year’s Eve. BJP ministers Gopal Bhargava and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiyya had criticised the New Year celebrations as against Indian culture, and suggesting it be organised according to the Hindu calendar. Party legislator Mohan Yadav said that “our New Year is the Guddi Parva. It is unfortunate that we are using the western calendar to determine New Year”. At this, Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh, making a sarcastic gibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying its ministers and legislators should have asked Chouhan where he would during the New Year’s Eve and New Year, and what work has taken him to Port Blair at this time. Meanwhile, New Year parties were being organised at all the leading hotels with music and dance in abundance.