Congress synonymous with corruption: BJP counters Rahul Gandhi

Responding to Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, the latter retaliated saying the grand old party is “synonymous with corruption.” “The Congress party, thanks to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is now a minor regional party. INC now stands for India’s Notoriously Corrupt Congress Party, not Indian National Congress. Rahul is lying everyday, which is leading to the erosion of his credibility,” BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao told ANI. Further, Rao claimed that the BJP’s ‘Gujarat model’ has been accepted, contrary to Rahul Gandhi’s claims, while the Amethi model has been rejected by the people of India, as it signifies “poverty and underdevelopment.”

The newly-elected president during a presser post his first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Friday had alleged that the BJP is “all about lies.” “If you see the Modi model in Gujarat, it was a clear lie. When we went to Gujarat, the people said there is no model. They said what is going on is stealing of people’s resources. The promise of 15 lakhs in every bank account, demonetisation, ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ –everything is a lie,” said Rahul.

On a related note, Rahul Gandhi succeeded his mother Sonia Gandhi and took over as the Congress president, on December 16. He was officially declared the party president in a ceremony held at the party’s 24 Akbar Road headquarters here.