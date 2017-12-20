Congress stalling Parliament to vent its frustration of poll loss, says BJP

The BJP today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not uttered a single word for which he should apologise and accused the Congress of venting frustration of its defeat in the recent assembly polls by stalling Parliament. (Reuters)

The BJP today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not uttered a single word for which he should apologise and accused the Congress of venting frustration of its defeat in the recent assembly polls by stalling Parliament. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress after its leaders demanded that Modi apologise for the allegation that his predecessor Manmohan Singh had colluded with Pakistan to influence Gujarat polls. He told reporters that the opposition party should rather come clean on the dinner meeting as its leader Anand Sharma had first denied any such event before accepting it. Patra alleged that Congress leaders, including its former chief Sonia Gandhi, her daughter Priyanka and many others, had humiliated Modi multiple number of times and the opposition party never tendered an apology to him. It was appalling, he claimed, that the Congress had stooped down to stalling Parliament. If anyone ever humiliated Manmohan Singh, then it was Congress president Rahul Gandhi who had torn up an ordinance proposed by the UPA government and called it nonsense, he claimed. “Our prime minister has not uttered a single word or done any wrong for which he should apologise,” he said. The Congress ran out of issues after people showed their support to demonetisation and the GST by voting for the BJP as it used them to stall Parliament, he said. ‘Vikas purush’ (man of development) had defeated the ‘Gabbar Singh’ and anti-reform politics, he said, a reference to Gandhi’s moniker of ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ for the GST. ‘Vikas Purush’ is a reference to Modi. When the Monsoon Session was delayed, then the Congress accused the government of not letting Parliament work and now when the session has started, it is not letting it work, Patra claimed.