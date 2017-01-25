Congress slams Vinay Katiyar’s crude, sexist remark against Priyanka Gandhi, supporters blacken nameplate at home

Priyanka Gandhi, who played an important role in cobbling together an alliance between Congress and Samajwadi for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, has been named as one of the star campaigners for her party. (PTI)

Following the misogynist remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) leader Vinay Katiyar against Priyanka Gandhi, protests have erupted that are being led by the Opposition party Congress. The protest was staged outside Katiyar’s residence in Delhi over the outrageous remarks. Since they could not meet Katiyar, the protesters instead vented their fury at Katiyar’s nameplate and left it blackend.

Asked about Priyanka being named as a star campaigner by Congress for UP polls, Katiyar said, "It doesn't matter…there are girls and women who are more beautiful than her (Priyanka) and are also star campaigners."

Vinay Katiyar struck the wrong chord today after he made sexist remarks against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra saying that there were more beuutiful women than Priyanka in his own party and cited Smriti Irani as an example. It was followed by a sharp response by both the Congress and even Katiyar’s own BJP party condemned the remark.

Congress demanded an apology from Katiyar for “insulting Indian womanhood”.Congress said Katiyar’s comments reflected the “petty and insulting culture of BJP that commodifies women” and accused the rival party of insulting India’s womanhood for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah should apologize. Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra too weighed in on the debate and said that was a shameful act and demanded an apology too.

The remark has been condemned by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. Giving a glimpse of the sexist mindset was another leader of Janata Dal United Sharad Yadav who said “vote’s prestige is bigger than that of a daughter”.