Congress slams AAP govt for delaying Phase IV of Delhi Metro

The Congress today attacked the AAP government for “delaying” the fourth phase of the Delhi Metro project by not paying its due share. The mass transport system in Delhi will collapse due to the “delay” in the Metro project, claimed Delhi Congress spokesperson Sharmishtha Mukherjee. “The fourth phase of the Delhi Metro project is facing obstacles due to the attitude of the AAP government. It is deliberately delaying the project by not giving its due share of taxes,” Mukherjee said in a press conference. In cities like Kochi, Chennai, Bangalore, where Metro rail projects are joint ventures, the state governments concerned are mandated to pay both state taxes as well as their share of subordinate debt, she said.

“The demand from the Delhi government for exemption of paying its own share of taxes is indeed going against the norm,” she stated. Delhi Metro’s Phase IV, featuring six corridors measuring over 100 kilometres, was approved by the Delhi government in January.