Congress shifts 44 Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru: Here are top 5 developments

Congress MLAs at airport yesterday night. (IE)

After six of the party MLAs joined BJP ahead of the Gujarat Rajya Sabha election, Congress has shifted its 44 MLAs from Gujarat to Bengaluru late night yesterday, according to news agency ANI. The decision was taken due to the fear of being poached by the BJP in the run-up to the Rajya Sabha election scheduled on August 8. The party moved its MLAs from Ahmedabad to party-ruled Bengaluru hours after it accused the BJP of horse-trading and engineering defections by the use of “money, muscle and state power, ” Indian Express reported. Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia while talking to the reporters at the airport said the MLAs were taken to a safe place. The Congress MLAs boarded a flight to Bengaluru at 11:45 am and may stay there for a week. However, it is reported that some MLAs have missed the flight. The strength of Congress party, after resignation, came down to 51 in Gujarat Assembly while the BJP has 121 MLAs. Here are the top five developments:

1. 44 Congress MLAs flown to party ruled Bengaluru to ensure that BJP is not successful in poaching its party men, Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar said, adding that the BJP is doing all this by offering money and police pressure “to hide their failure,” as per ANI.

2. BJP president Amit Shah and Union Minister Smriti Irani have been fielded by the BJP while Congress has fielded Ahmed Patel to Sonia Gandhi, for the third seat.

3. Earlier on Friday, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi alleged that the BJP was spending crores of rupees to buy its MLAs, and there was information that at least two more MLAs could resign within the next 24 hours.

4. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has termed all the allegations as “baseless”, saying, the Congress has become a sinking ship and the senior leaders, who did not get respect, are now saying that they don’t want stay in the party.

5. Early yesterday, three Congress MLAs PI Patel, Balwantsinh Rajput, and Tejashree Patel have given their resignation and joined BJP than again another three MLAs–Mansingh Chouhan, Ramsinh Parmar and Chhanabhai Chaudhary– have quit the party.