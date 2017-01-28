Congress seeks West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi ‘s intervention at Bhangor

Congress today sought intervention of West Bengal Governor K N Tripathi to solve the problem at Bhangor, which recently witnessed violence over construction of a power grid sub-station, and alleged “forcible acquisition of land”. (Source: PTI)

“We requested the Governor to arrange a dialogue between the government and the people of Bhangor if possible,” WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who led a party delegation, told reporters after meeting Tripathi. “The Governor wanted to know the views of the farmers at Bhangor. We told him that the farmers there were not against development.

The Mamata government had announced that no land would be acquired forcibly but the land mafias were taking away land using revolvers. The farmers are helpless and angry,” he said. TMC secretary-general and minister Partha Chatterjee on the other hand said, “Not an inch of land will be acquired focibly (by the government). Our government had not acquired land. The outsiders are inciting the people”.

One person was killed and another injured in Bhangor area of South 24-Parganas district after clashes broke out between the police and villagers against construction of a power grid sub-station in the area. The police had refuted allegations of firing and said the firing took place between two groups of protesters.