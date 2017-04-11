Congress seeks PM Narendra Modi’s statement to clarify Centre-NSCN(IM) pact

“‘Greater Nagaland’ is unacceptable to us”, he said referring to the key demand of the rebels, saying it would adversely affect Manipur’s territorial integrity. (Reuters)

Questioning the government’s pact with Nagaland insurgent group NSCN(IM), a Congress member in the Lok Sabha today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the issue saying there were differences between his assurances to Manipur and the claims of the Naga rebels. During the Zero Hour, Thokchom Meinya said Modi had assured the people of Manipur during the recent state polls that their territory would not be affected by the pact, but the Naga rebels have been making different statements.

Raising another issue during the Zero Hour, Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena) said “monkey fever” had hit the Maharastra Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg region he comes from and urged the government to send a team of experts.

Over 11 persons have died so far, he said, adding that the disease has spread to the entire district.

Ravindra Kumar (BJP) lashed out at the Damodar Valley Corporation for damaging the water system and spreading pollution in Jharkhand with its power plant, accusing it of “cheating” the state and forgetting its social responsibilities. He asked the Power Minister to step in.