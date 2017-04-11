Congress seeks PM Narendra Modi’s intervention for Kulbhushan Jadhav’s release

The Congress on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for a “hurried trial and pre-meditated judgment” on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in securing his release. (PTI)

The Congress on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for a “hurried trial and pre-meditated judgment” on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in securing his release.”A hurried trial and pre-meditated judgment on Kulbhushan Jadhav without notice to India is symptomatic of Pakistan’s kangaroo court justice,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.”The death sentence is a deliberate provocation to India. The BJP government needs to travel beyond advisories. The Prime Minister must intervene to secure his release,” he said.”India needs to immediately mount an international diplomatic offensive to free Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he added.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

New Delhi on Monday warned Islamabad regarding Jadhav’s “premeditated murder” after Pakistan sentenced to death the alleged Indian ‘spy’ arrested in March 2016 on the charges of “espionage and waging war against Islamabad”.The Indian External Affairs Ministry said Jadhav, whose family lives in Mumbai, was sentenced “without observing basic norms of law and justice” and if he was hanged, it would be a “premeditated murder”.

A statement from the Pakistan Army described Jadhav, who allegedly used the alias Hussein Mubarak Patel, as an Indian Naval officer attached to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).