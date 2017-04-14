Congress seeks Governor’s rule in Jammu & Kashmir

The party also complained about the partisan role of the present dispensation in the conduct of elections and that there is large scale resentment against the present ruling coalition, he said. (PTI)

Ahead of the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, a state Congress delegation has accused the Mehbooba Mufti government of failing on all fronts and demanded imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir so that free and fair elections can be held. The delegation, led by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief G A Mir last evening met Governor N N Vohra and submitted a Memorandum demanding imposition of Governor’s rule in view of the total failure of the State government on all fronts, state Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma said.

The delegation apprised that Governor of the worsening situation evident from the large scale violence and the unprecedented lowest ever poll percentage and the total failure of the government to provide conducive atmosphere and security environment to ensure successful conduct of elections, Sharma said.

Also watch:

The party also complained about the partisan role of the present dispensation in the conduct of elections and that there is large scale resentment against the present ruling coalition, he said.

The Congress spokesman said “the party demanded that any future election should be conducted under the governor rule in order to ensure free, fair and successful conduct and the election commission should take on board the opposition to assure the free, fair and transparent conduct of elections”.

Anantnag Lok Sabha will go to polls on May 25 this year as the Election Commission of India (ECI) fixed the fresh date of polls after deferring voting scheduled on April 12.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor, Mir expressed concern over the situation in Kashmir Valley in the wake of large scale violence and loss of precious lives during the disruptions of poll process on April 9.

While the situation on the ground continued to be grim, the governments of State and Centre decided to go for Lok Sabha bypolls at this critical juncture without visualizing the ground situation, especially the security environment and the negative fall out of such a move at this juncture, he said.

The Election Commission’s decision to hold the elections is always based on the inputs of the State and centre governments, he said.

Abruptly after the polls in Srinagar Lok Sabha, the candidate of the ruling coalition for Anantnag seat sought postponement of polls, he said adding that he did so in order to save the ruling coalition from the imminent defeat.

“All of a sudden, we came to know of the deferment of polls for Anantnag, and its rescheduling for May 25, without seeking any prior views and consultations with the opposition candidates”, he said.

Under these circumstances, we are of the firm belief that these elections can’t be held in fair and impartial manner under the present dispensation in the State, in view of its partisan role and atmosphere of resentment and hatred against this government because of its total failures and various acts of omissions and commissions to handle the situation, Mir said.

“As such, your kind indulgence is sought to impose Governor rule to ensure free, fair and successful polls to the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat and in order to save situation from furthering worsening to the level of no return difficult to retrieve it, which will be against the overall national interests,” he said.

The Election Commission of India may be apprised of our concerns, so that for taking any further decisions in this regard, we should be taken on board to address our genuine apprehensions for the free , fair and successful conduct of the exercise, he said.