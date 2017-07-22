Congress says PM Narendra Modi not taking defence seriously, pans government for ammunition shortage in Indian Army

“If the country is not prepared or under prepared and the requirements of ammunition and spares have not been met for three years then this government is definitely in the dock,” Congress said. (Image: PTI)

Congress on Saturday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over the CAG report that highlighted the shortage of ammunition in the Indian Army. The party said that Modi government has taken security issues lightly and is answerable for lack of preparedness in war-like situation. Congress leader Anand Sharma further said that Prime Minister Modi never took defence matters seriously. He added that government should ensure that the genuine needs of the Army are met. “The CAG report is disturbing. There is tension on both the borders. There has been heavy artillery firing for a long period of time,” Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI. “If the country is not prepared or under prepared and the requirements of ammunition and spares have not been met for three years then this government is definitely in the dock. The Prime Minister and his government have to answer,” Sharma told ANI. Sharma further slammed PM for only talking and not paying heed to serious issues and good governance. “For any professional Army, particularly when you got such large frontiers against nuclear-powered neighbours, there is no room for shortages of critical spares and ammunition,” he added.

Sharma pointed out that Modi government has even not appointed a full-time defence minister since the Government has come to power. “Since he assumed this office, he has taken defence very lightly. We don’t have a full-time defence minister. When he (Prime Minister Modi) took oath, there was no full-time defence minister, then Mr. Parrikar came, who was non-serious and non performer. Now he has gone back to Goa and now we are back to square one and have no full-time defence minister ,” he added. The Congress leader further said that Sonia Gandhi-led Congress does not want to politicise the security issues, but as a Opposition it was their duty to question the Central Government. Sharma’s statement came in the backdrop of a shocking Controller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report that claims immense shortage of ammunition in the Indian Army. The CAG in its report says that only 20 percent of the armoury which is critical for a war-like situation is available with the army.