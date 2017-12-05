Congress releases first list of candidates for municipal corporation elections in Punjab

Cong releases first list of candidates for MC polls in Punjab

The Congress today released its first list of candidates for the municipal corporation elections in Punjab, choosing to go with its “one family, one ticket” formula with the exception of sitting councillors. The party, which announced names of 31 candidates for the Patiala Municipal Corporation, has decided to field all the sitting councillors while taking a tough stand against rebels and deserters, a party spokesperson said in a release. These decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar was present at the meeting held in New Delhi along with AICC secretary and Punjab in-charge Asha Kumari and AICC secretary Harish Chaudhary, the release said.

The meeting decided that those who left the party in 2012 and 2014 will not be accommodated in the matter of ticket allocation for the municipal corporation polls.

However, those who contested and lost the municipal corporation elections earlier but remained steadfast in their loyalty to the party, would be considered for nomination, the spokesperson said.

In another decision aimed at rewarding loyalty and boosting party morale, it was decided to give preference to original Congress members over those who have joined from other parties, according to a party spokesperson.

There was no change in the party’s policy with regard to ticket allocation from the one followed during the Punjab Assembly polls, the spokesperson said.

The success of the Congress in the state elections in February had shown that the merit and winnability were the right considerations in choosing the best candidates.

Elections to three municipal corporations — Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, and 32 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on December 17.