Congress releases its final list of candidates, BJP replaces two

Captain Amarinder Singh filed his nomination papers from Patiala earlier.

The Congress on Tuesday released the final list of candidates for Punjab assemble elections due on February 4. They had released their third list on January 13 with three pending seats of Amritsar south, Mansa and Ludhiana east. Inderbir Singh Bolaria has been chosen to contest from Amritsar south while the party candidated from Mansa is Dr Manju Bansal and the ticket for Ludhiana east has been allotted to Sanjeev Talwar.

Captain Amarinder Singh filed his nomination papers from Patiala earlier on Tuesday. He will be contesting against Prakash Singh Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal from Lambi. There may be a ray of hope for Congress in Punjab. The alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party and SAD will face tough competition with Congress this year it seems and Aam Aadmi Party has also entered the race. BJP-SAD released its list of candidates on January 12 and according to reports, Vijay Sampla, state BJP unit president and Cabinet minister has offered to resign on Tuesday saying that he is dissatisfied with the way the tickets have been distributed.

You May Also Like To Watch:

BJP also dropped two names from its list of candidates on Tuesday, the two ministers who have been dropped are Madan Mohan Mittal and party’s state legislative leader Chuni Lal Bhagat, another minister in the SAD-BJP government. In place of Mittal, Parmindra Sharma from Anandpur Sahib and Mohindra Bhagat, son of sitting MLA Chuni Lal Bhagat, will be party’s candidate from Jalandhar West. AAP is already campaigning across Punjab, whereas BJP-SAD and Congress are still deciding their candidates.

At the moment it seems that BJP-SAD and Congress are looking at each other only as competition whereas AAP is not far behind. But leaders from both parties are busy bad-mouthing each other in national television. JJ Singh of SAD and Captain Amarinder Singh of Congress are slamming each other for a no political reason. JJ Singh, a General in the army, also contesting elections this year has been put at the same level with Captain Amarinder Singh he has been trolled with comments like “Captain will beat General?”. He told ANI, He (Amarinder Singh) has no authority to judge me. I’ve been decorated in every rank. A Capt is Capt & Gen is Gen,how can he compete&compare with me?”. He added, “He is like ‘Gumshuda’ (lost) leader, his poll career is going to end; will lose from Patiala and Lambi.”