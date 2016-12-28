Congress reacts to Suresh Kalmadi, Abhay Chautala row, asks ‘Why to elevate the tainted?’

Suresh Kalmadi has been charged with corruption in the 2010 Delhi CWG. (PTI)

Former sports minister Ajay Maken came down hard on 2010 Commonweath Games scandal tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala, the son of former Chief Minister of Haryana Om Prakash Chautala over their appointment as life presidents of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Addressing a press conference at the Congress Headquarters in New Delhi, Maken said the the government must act in this matter.

Maken said that these appointments will hurt India’s image and dent its pride. Appealing to the Narendra Modi government to act on this,Maken said the IOA’s decision must be reversed. He said, “There should be a rollback of decision made by the IOA.”

Maken also raised a pertinent question: “Why to elevate the tainted?”

Kalmadi has served as the IOA president for 15 years (1996-2011) and was jailed for 10 months for his corruption scandal involvement in the 2010 Commonwealth Games played in Delhi. He was later released on bail. Chautala has also served as the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for two years between December 2012 and February 2014, when it was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).