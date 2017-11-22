Congress’ Randeep Singh Surjewala asks BJP, will Modi, Amit Shah apologise for Nityanand’s finger chopping comment?

The Congress today took on the BJP for its Bihar unit chief saying that any finger or hand raised against the prime minister would be chopped off and asked if Narendra Modi or party president Amit Shah would apologise for the comment. (Image: PTI)

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala today took on the BJP for its Bihar unit chief Nityanand Rai comment that stated any finger or hand raised against the prime minister would be chopped off and asked if Narendra Modi or party president Amit Shah would apologise for the comment. Surjewala also hit out at a section of the media and asked if “bhakt channels” would hold discussions on Bihar BJP president Nityanand Rai’s comments on Monday. “Will hands and fingers now be chopped off for asking Modiji questions? Will Amit Shah dare act against his Bihar BJP chief?” Surjewala asked on Twitter. “Will Modiji, Amit Shah apologise? Will bhakt channels hold discussions on this?” he added.

Rai had said at a function on Monday that the prime minister is the son of a poor man and should be honoured. “Any finger or hand raised at him should be either broken or chopped off,” he had said. Yesterday, he expressed his deep regret if the comment caused any hurt and said he withdrew it. “I used a ‘muhavra’ (idiom) to express my sentiments. My words were not to be taken literally. However, if it has caused any hurt, I express my deepest regret and withdraw my comment,” Rai told reporters in Patna.