Congress questions PM Narendra Modi, BJP over farm loan waiver, asks what is the status in states other than Uttar Pradesh

Tamil Nadu farmers protesting at Jantar Mantar for drought relief fund. (ANI)

Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government’s decision to waive farm loans in the state made opposition and ruling MPs furious during the question hour in Rajya Sabha on April 8. Former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes while expressing his concerns over the drought conditions in the state of Karnataka question the central government about their assistance to the state government and said, “Farmers of Karnataka are very much affected. The state government had requested the government of India to extend the loan waiver scheme to the farmers of Karnataka. I would like to know from the minister whether the Centre is going to give assistance to the state government to extend the loan waiver scheme to farmers of Karnataka.”

Responding to the question, Radha Mohan Singh the Agriculture Minister assured him and said, “Karnataka is a frontrunner state in providing assistance to farmers. When B S Yeddyurappa [BJP] was chief minister, farmers had got interest-free loans. The government which followed after that [Congress] also continued that practice. As far as the loan waiver is concerned, I am sure that the government of Karnataka will follow Uttar Pradesh.”

In a reply to the agricultural minister’s comment, Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “UPA has done nationwide loan waiver…. Will you as central minister or the prime minister follow it? Tell us about the whole nation, not about one state.”

Agricultural Minister then stated that monetary allocation to the state of Karnataka is 3 times now. He also stated facts and said that ‘Karnataka will receive the total central assistance of Rs 1.85 lakh crore for the period 2015-20, against only Rs 67,000 crore received during 2010-2015,’ according to an Indian Express report.

In order to control the situation that was slowly building up, Chairman Hamid Ansari intervened and said, “I hope during question hour, questions will be questions and answers will be answered without political debates.”