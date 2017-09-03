  3. Congress questions BJP over Modi Cabinet reshuffle, asks if rejig is an effort to move tainted minister

The grand old party has also asked the BJP government to release the name of the minister and sought information about the action taken by the government against the minister.

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2017 12:48 PM
Modi Cabinet Reshuffle: The Congress party on Saturday claimed that there are reports that a minister in the Narendra Modi Cabinet is being dropped from the top-government body due to corruption charges. The grand old party has also asked the BJP government to release the name of the minister and sought information about the action taken by the government against the minister. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, while addressing the press said ”A detailed probe has culminated in some material against minister or ministers in connection with a specific scam. The scam has been under investigation by India’s premier probe agency. This scam could be the Srijan Scam, medical scam or some other scam,” according to an Indian Express report.

Singhvi, speaking at the All India Congress Committee headquarters reiterated by saying ”The Prime Minister and his government must share the names of the ministers who have been specifically named in the scam. It is not correct to drop a tainted minister from the council of ministers and then shunt him to another department. This warrants proper criminal action and in this case, the CBI has begun a preliminary investigation and a regular case.”

Singhvi also accused the government of taking selective opportunistic accountability. The Congress spokesperson said ”The silence of the government over the issue will be interpreted as ‘complete lack of accountability or as selective, opportunistic accountability”. He added, ”If you are close to the government then you experience one kind of accountability, if you are not close to the ruling party then there is a different type of accountability”. Singhvi concluded by saying that the government can easily avoid the tag of selectivity and opportunism by sharing the details of the case, as reported by the Indian Express.

