‘Congress questioned existence of Ram, now calls itself Pandavas’: BJP reacts to Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party's 84th Plenary Session.

March 18, 2018
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s 84th Plenary Session. Gandhi talked about a number of schemes implemented by the PM in the last four years and criticised him about how negative they were for the country. While his speech was appreciated by Congress members, who were present at the event, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders had totally different opinions. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called the Congress chief a loser, saying “It sounds like a rhetoric of a loser devoid of substance.” She went on to talk about the “Pandavas” statement made by Gandhi and added, “Congress Party wants to identify itself with the Pandavas, The same party which questioned the fundamental existence of Lord Ram. It is the party which chooses to mock Hindus and Hindu rituals”

Sitharaman further said, “Congress is even questioning the EVMs at this time, they want ballot paper system. At a time when technology is making it simpler and more transparent, here is a party that is against it because they don’t believe in transparency.” Sitharaman also criticised Gandhi for naming Amit Shah and calling him a murder accused.

“Astonishing that Congress president chooses to name BJP Pres Amit Shah and says he is murder accused. He has been cleared by a Court. This is a fake and false motivated campaign by someone who is out on bail on the criminal conspiracy of fraud in National Herald case.” While further talking about the National Herald case, Sitharaman said, “Rahul Gandhi is still out on bail on a criminal conspiracy of fraud in National Herald Case and talks about an allegation which has been cleared by the court about our national president Shri Amit Shah.”

“Congress party has stuck to his agenda and the agenda is Fakery (giving fake news and stories), said the BJP leader. Even Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad came forward to criticize Rahul Gandhi’s statement that were made today. He said, “Rahul Gandhi’s rant was shameful. The way he spoke of judiciary was irresponsible.”

Here is how other BJP leaders have reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s statements today-

Smriti Irani

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Would also like to humbly remind @RahulGandhi Ji about the food park in Amethi, which never saw the light of day from 2010 to 2014, says Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Amit Malviya

Priti Gandhi

