Congress protest outside RBI office against demonetisation woes

Alleging that the common man has failed to get relief even after more than 70 days since demonetisation was announced, the main opposition Congress in Telangana held a protest outside the RBI office here today. Congress leaders and workers in large numbers, led by state unit party president N Uttamkumar Reddy, organised a march on the road near RBI.

“Because of the thoughtless action of the Modi Government, common people are put to great inconvenience. The RBI has failed and there is no relief even after 70 days. We are holding this protest to voice the inconvenience of the people,” Reddy told reporters.

He claimed the sowing during Rabi season has come down by about 40 per cent due to note recall.

The Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council Mohd Shabber Ali alleged common people like those working in hotels, daily wagers, and street vendors are encountering difficulties as small notes are not available. They demanded quick measures from RBI and the government to provide relief to people.