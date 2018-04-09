Congress protest for Dalit empowerment LIVE: Drama at Rahul Gandhi’s fast! Sajjan Kumar, Jagdish Tytler ‘nugged out’

Congress protest against BJP LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest at Rajghat in New Delhi today to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament. (ANI)

Congress protest against BJP LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest at Rajghat in New Delhi today to protest against the Narendra Modi government and non-functioning of Parliament. The party chief and workers will take part in a nationwide “fast” on Monday. Gandhi will sit with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken and party workers to protest against the government. The party will also highlight the failure of the Centre to hold a discussion in Parliament on key issues such as the CBSE paper leak, the multi-crore PNB scam, Cauvery issue and Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. The party will also take up issues related to the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth. The party workers will hold a day-long fast to protest against the BJP government and promote communal harmony and peace across the country. Meanwhile, BJP has released a video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast, captioning it as ‘Rahul Gandhi may choose to go on fast but should refrain from spreading falsehoods.’

1: 23 pm: Riot tainted Netas were asked to leave the stage. Watch Video-

High drama at Cong fast: Rahul Gandhi’s damage control, no room for ‘hate’ mongers, Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler urged to leave from ‘fast’ for Dalit empowerment, Riot tainted Netas asked to leave @scribe_prashant with ground report from Rajghat, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/S3cLRMRQ3q — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

12: 20 pm: A high drama is being witnessed at Congress fast. Rahul Gandhi’s stand against ‘hate’. Sajjan Kumar and Jagdish Tytler were urged to leave from ‘fast’ for Dalit empowerment.

12: 12 pm: On Friday, Congress had hit back the BJP, saying that it was the government which was responsible for not letting Parliament function and termed as a “gimmick” and “drama” the move by NDA MPs to forgo their salary for 23 days when Parliament did not function.

12: 01 pm: Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs reached Delhi’s Rajghat to protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue over their demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh. MP YS Chowdhury was quoted as saying that they came to Raj Ghat particularly to take an oath for the continuation of agitation to implement the AP Reorganisation Act which was passed on February 20, 2014. “We want to do a peaceful agitation so we thought the Gandhi Ghat was ideal,” Chowdhury said.

11: 50 am: In the latest update, India Tv reported that Rahul Gandhi will fast for only two hours at the Rajghat. He will reach the venue at 12pm.

11: 43 am: As per the report, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders, will observe the fast at Raj Ghat today from 11 am to 4 pm to expose BJP’s “lies” and to ‘protect communal harmony’.

11: 35 am: After Congress called for day-long fast, BJP released a video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast as ‘false but don’t falsify’. Watch Video-

#BREAKING Cong calls for day-long fast to promote peace and harmony, BJP releases video to counter Rahul Gandhi’s fast, ‘false but don’t falsify’ @scribe_prashant share details from Rajghat, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/gvk8Iy2V5F — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 9, 2018

11: 25 am: The Congress party protest will take up issues related to the alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act, farm distress and disillusionment among the youth. Meanwhile, the BJP has also announced that its MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament.