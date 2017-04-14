Congress President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to B R Ambedkar on 126th birth anniversary

Paying tributes to one of the greatest sons of India and a champion of social equality and democracy, Gandhi said that the path of social democracy shown by Babasaheb shall forever remain relevant. (PTI)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today hailed B R Ambedkar as one of the greatest icons of Modern India and said his life is a guiding light to all Indians who want to live together. Greeting fellow citizens on Ambedkar Jayanti, Gandhi said ‘Babasaheb’ was indeed one of the greatest icons of Modern India and his contribution to the making of India as a nation shall always remain undisputed.

“Dr. B R Ambedkar’s life is a guiding light to all us Indians who want to live together, united and under the shade of our Constitutional laws and ethos.

“The Indian Constitution is a living affirmation of the inclusive cohesiveness and guarantees for equality that Babasaheb envisaged,” she said in a statement. Paying tributes to one of the greatest sons of India and a champion of social equality and democracy, Gandhi said that the path of social democracy shown by Babasaheb shall forever remain relevant.

Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi also remembered Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and said, “Babasaheb’s life and his work embody the struggle for the conscience of a nation.”

“May we never cease to strive for the ideals Babasaheb dedicated his life to Ambedkar,” he tweeted. A number of senior Congress leaders also paid rich tributes to Ambedkar, known as the architect of the country’s Constitution. “Babasaheb inspires us by the tremendous dedication and determination with which he fought for social justice and empowerment.

“Today there is an even greater need to fiercely uphold equality, social justice, and constitutional democracy; values which represent Babasaheb,” senior party leader Ahmed Patel said on Twitter.