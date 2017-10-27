Congress President Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital; put under observation

Congress President Sonia Gandhi. (Source: PTI file photo)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Gangaram hospital on Friday evening, reported ANI. The report added that the senior Congress leader is currently under observation. As per ANI, Sonia Gandhi was admitted because of an upset stomach. “Mrs Sonia Gandhi has been found to be suffering from upset stomach. She has been admitted for observation,” the statement from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital read. Meanwhile, India Today reported that Sonia Gandhi was in Shimla when her illness was detected. She was immediately brought back to Delhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

Earlier in May, the Congress vice-president was admitted to the same hospital for food poisoning. “Sonia Gandhi was admitted on 7th May due to food poisoning. She is well now and will be discharged soon,” the hospital had then said in a statement. The party president hasn’t been for a while and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram hospital on November 29 last year because of viral. Before that, the 69-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital on August 3 after she fell ill during a road show in Varanasi. She was discharged on August 14 according to the news agency PTI and doctors treating her at the hospital had then said she had recovered from her illness and injury to the left shoulder was stable.

After Sonia Gandhi had fallen ill during her roadshow in Varanasi, the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar who is now the chief minister of Goa, had visited her. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also conveyed his wishes to the Congress President at the time. Gandhi had then said, “I will come back very soon, and then visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.”She had also thanked the people of Varanasi for their support.

Currently, the Congress is going through a transition phase, with the party leaders trying to promote Rahul Gandhi as the new party President. INC faces its next big challenge in the face of Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to take place in December.