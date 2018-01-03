Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s 1st foreign trip to Bahrain on January 7 – All details here

Rahul Gandhi will visit Bahrain on January 7. (PTI)

As the newly elected president of Congress party, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Bahrain on January 7. This will be the first time when Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the country as the Congress President. During his visit to Bahrain, Gandhi is expected to speak to the Indian diaspora living in the country on January 7 He will come back to India in the evening of January 8.

Rahul Gandhi will visit Bahrain to meet with the Indian community group, INCAS (Indian Cultural & Arts Society) in the UAE whose political allegiance is towards Indian National Congress. Gandhi took charge as the president of the Congress party after his mother Sonia Gandhi who led the party for 19 years.

Meanwhile, on the Bhima-Koregaon violence issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi called the event to celebrate the Bhima-Koregaon battle as a “potent symbol” of resistance to RSS-BJP’s “fascist vision”. “A central pillar of the RSS/BJP’s fascist vision for India is that Dalits should remain at the bottom of Indian society. Una, Rohith Vemula and now Bhima-Koregaon are potent symbols of the resistance,” he tweeted.

Soon after Rahul Gandhi became the president of the party, Rahul Gandhi faced two big losses in the state assembly elections. Congress was bowled over by the BJP in the elections in Himachal Pradesh. Even in Gujarat, Congress lost and BJP continued to maintain the grip over the state.

Meanwhile, on December 30, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and made comments on ‘Modi Bhakts’. Gandhi wrote, “Dear Modi bhakts, Out of 9,860 crores for the Smart Cities only 7% has been used. China is out competing us while your master gives us empty slogans. Please watch this video and advise him to focus on what matters- job creation for India.” His tweet had a video of a Chinese city Shenzhen which is known for its wide array of manufacturing industries.