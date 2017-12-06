Congress president poll: Just Rahul Gandhi left in fray, says Returning Officer

After vice-president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination for the post of president of the Congress party, Returning Officer M Ramachandran on Tuesday said that he is the only validly nominated candidate for the post. He also said that they have received 89 nomination papers, all having the name of the party’s vice-president. Adding that they have scrutinized each of the nominations and have found that all of them are valid. “89 nomination papers all proposing names of Rahul Gandhi have been received, have scrutinized each & found all valid. There is now only one validly nominated candidate that is Rahul Gandhi left in the fray for Congress president election.”

However, Shehzad Poonawalla’s voice against the elevation has gained much media attention. Shehzad Poonawalla , who served as a Secretary in Maharashtra Congress had alleged that the election for the nomination of president of the Congress was rigged and that the delegates who will vote are fixed. They have been appointed for their loyalty. “Yes It takes courage to speak out, there will be all kinds of attacks against me, but I have facts,” he had said. He had further said that Gandhi should even resign from the post of vice-president because of the unfair advantage he has over other possible candidates of the party. In his direct message to Congress VP, he had challenged Gandhi and had said, “Will he be ready for a televised debate where we both as contestants can have a debate on what is our vision for the Congress party? We can be judged on merit, not on the surname.” Writing a letter to Gandhi, he asked: “We are not into some family business, are we?”

Further sharpening his claims before the elections, he said that a dummy candidate will be fielded by the party to make the Presidential elections look real. Till the end, Shehzad maintained his point that he has been trying to bring a very important issue of dynasty politics. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Shehzad for his courage to be a prominent leader to raise his voice. Thanking PM Modi, Shehzad had said, “The person whom I criticised [PM Modi] is supporting me, while the party [Congress] for which I gave my life is criticising me and saying that I am not a member of it.”