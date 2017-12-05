Congress president election: Rahul Gandhi likely to be party chief, PM Narendra Modi slams Aurangzeb raj

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for the top post of the party. The process was a grand affair and stalwarts of Congress were present at the party office in New Delhi.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for the top post of the party. The process was a grand affair and stalwarts of Congress were present at the party office in New Delhi. It has been learnt that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was the main proposer. As per the schedule, approved by the Congress Working Committee, the filing of nominations began on December 1 and ended on Monday. After scrutiny on Tuesday, the list of valid nominations will be published at 3:30 pm. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is December 11, and the poll, if necessary, will be held on December 16 and the counting will take place on December 19. Rahul Gandhi is set take over from Sonia Gandhi who has been the party’s longest-serving chief since 1998.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders have slammed the move by raking up the dynasty issue. PM Modi had likened the imminent elevation of Rahul Gandhi to dynastic succession of Mughal rulers, and castigated the Congress for abandoning “public modesty” by deciding to make a person, who is out on bail in a graft case, its president. “Mani Shanker Aiyar, who was a minister in the Congress government said ‘did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jahangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood that Aurangzeb would be the leader’. “Does the Congress accept that it is a one family party? We don’t want this Aurangzebi Raaj (Aurangzeb’s rule)….For us, country comes first, 125 crore people of this country are our high-command,” PM Modi said during a election campaign rally in Gujarat.

Maharashtra Congress Secretary Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday sharpened his attack at incumbent Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, claiming that sources close to him allegedly informed that one dummy candidate will be fielded to make the Presidential election looks like a real one.

Poonawalla on Sunday furthered his attack against party vice-president Rahul Gandhi and dubbed him ‘shehzada’, in line with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) repeated jibes referring to him by the same moniker. Speaking to media Poonwala said that Congress Party had “no place for Shehzad [himself], but for shehzada [Rahul Gandhi].”