Congress Plenary Session: Top quotes by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Saturday expressed its willingness to ally “with all like-minded parties” with a “pragmatic approach” to defeat the Narendra Modi government in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The political resolution, adopted by Congress at the plenary meet in Delhi, talked of evolving workable programme to defeat the BJP in the next general elections. The Grand Old Party spelt out its stance amid renewed efforts for opposition unity following the BJP’s defeat in crucial Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Lok Sabha elections. “Congress will adopt a pragmatic approach for cooperation with all like-minded parties and evolve a common workable programme to defeat the BJP-RSS in the 2019 elections,” the resolution said.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had supported arch-rival Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Phulpur seats. The SP-BSP front trounced the BJP in a shocking outcome amidst suggestions that opposition parties should put up joint candidates against the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Here are the top quotes by UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the 84th Plenary meet:

1) Rahul Gandhi said that the public is tired of current government and only Congress can save them. “The country is tired of what is happening under the current Govt. Only the Congress party can show the way and heal divisions in the nation,” he said.

2) Gandhi also asserted on the fact that his party is the example of unity and only Congress can re-unite India. “The difference between our party and the incumbent ruling party is that they follow the ideology of hatred while we follow the ideology of love and fraternity,” he said.

3) He added, “They use anger, we use love but one thing that I want to say is that this country belongs to everyone & whatever Congress will do will be for the benefit for all.”

Sonia Gandhi said:

1) Sonia Gandhi called the two big slogans of BJP ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and ‘Na Khaaoonga na khaane doonga’ drama and said it as “their tactic to get votes.”

2) Gandhi also called for support to make India free of corruption and vendetta and called it as the new beginning of a new chapter. “We are facing are not usual ones. We need to make an India free of corruption and vendetta, under President Rahul Gandhi, let us pledge that we will make all efforts to do this,” she said.

3) She also said that Congress is exposing corruption by PM Modi. “We are exposing fraud & corruption by PM Modi and the people with him, using proof,” she said

4) Gandhi also took a dig at PM Modi government and said, “Today I am saddened to see that Modi govt is weakening & ignoring the schemes & programs (implemented during UPA).”

5) Recalling the days of Indira Gandhi’s stupendous Lok Sabha win she said, “40 years back Indira’s Ji’s stunning victory in Chikmagalur turned around Indian politics, once again our party must give a similar performance.”