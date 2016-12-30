Congress plans ‘convention’, protests against demonetisation; want corruption charges against PM Narendra Modi probed

After 50 days of demonetisation, troubles are not reducing even a little bit for PM Narendra Modi-led government. The Opposition is planning ways to target Centre over the note ban issue through the coming months. (PTI)

After 50 days of demonetisation, troubles are not reducing even a little bit for PM Narendra Modi-led government. The Opposition is planning ways to target Centre over the note ban issue through the coming months. With assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab round the corner, Congress party is planning to hold a national convention in mid-January to launch ‘second phase’ of street protests across the country, as reported by The Indian Express.

Yesterday, the Congress party announced that they will launch a nationwide protest across the country from January 6 on the twin issues of note ban and corruption charges against PM Narendra Modi. Congress Communication Department in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, was quoted as saying that the party will start a nationwide agitation in three phases from January to protest against demonetisation and corruption charges against the Prime Minister and the first phase will start from January 6. Previously, Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Modi of taking kickbacks from Sahara and Birla as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. On this Surjewala asked,“We are asking a simple question: Did you (Modi) take money or not? If not, then why aren’t you ordering an independent probe into it.”

According to the sources, keeping the convention in mind, the party will mobilise around 15,000 Congress workers from across the country. Meanwhile, the Congress leaders are currently busy scouting for a venue to hold the convention to be addressed by party Vice President Rahul Gandhi.