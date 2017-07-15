Congress Path Yatra from Tuesday to counter BJP Parivartan Yatra

Replying to a question, Sukhu said that in spite of some differences, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh would participate in the yatra. (Image Source: PTI)

Congress has decided to start a ‘Path Yatra’ (foot march) from July 18 to highlight the achievements of Virbhadra Singh government in Himachal Pradesh. The yatra will cover all the 68 assembly constituencies, 3,226 panchayats and about 20,000 villages in the state, the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) President Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said here today. Exactly a month ago, the BJP had launched its ‘Parivartan Rath Yatra’ on June 18 in the run up to assembly polls slated later this year. The ‘Path Yatra’ would be launched in three phases and chief minister, ministers, MLAs, former MLAs and other senior leaders would participate in the yatra which would highlight the achievements of Virbhadra Singh government and UPA and also expose the NDA government for its failure to implement the poll promises, Sukhu said.

Addressing the media persons here today, he said that the Yatra would pass through the roads constructed by the Congress government under different schemes and group of minimum 21 Congress leaders and workers would go door to door to reach out to the masses. The first phase of the yatra would start from July 18 to 25, second from August 1 to 7 and third from August 15 to 21 and on the last day rallies would be held in all the assembly constituencies which would be addressed by Congress leaders, he informed. All India Congress Committee Vice President Rahul Gandhi would also address a huge rally on the last day marking the culmination of the yatra, he added.

Replying to a question, Sukhu said that in spite of some differences, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh would participate in the yatra as the detailed programme has been chalked out in consultation with the CM, cabinet ministers and other senior leaders. Referring to war of words between Virbhadra and senior Congress leader Vijay Singh Mankotia, he said that it is a fight between two elderly leaders and the party is not contemplating any action against Mankotia and added that all the rebels would be back in the party between the assembly polls.