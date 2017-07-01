Congress objected on GST only at final moment: BJP

In a departure from the normal practice, GST will be administered together by the Centre and States. (PTI/Reuters)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the Congress of not being supportive or encouraging on the issue of the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and stated that the opposition had objected on the tax rate fixing only at the final moment. BJP MP Subramaian Swamy told ANI, “Initially, when the GST was being decided, I was the only one opposing to it on the basis of the Constitution. I had objection on the rate fixing, but then Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to my notions and opinion. That time no opposition party supported me nor took my opinion into consideration. They opposed it at the final moment which is not right. Also they made a unanimous decision at every meeting.” Resonating similar views, another BJP leader Nalin Kohli asserted that the GST roll out was a spectacular event and only the Congress was against the tax reform.

“It was a spectacular occasion were all the parties came together but sad that Congress was against it. We all have to come together and make it a grand success as it’s a historical tax reform. This GST is beneficial to consumer and manufacturer and we all have to make it happen for them,” Kohli said. Yesterday, Members of the Union Cabinet lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and others for the successful rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Earlier, hailed as the ‘most ambitious economic reform’ in India, the GST was launched during a midnight session of Parliament in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and other dignitaries.

You may also like to watch:

Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument between the Centre and states, the GST was passed and is now set to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country, involving both central and state levies. In a departure from the normal practice, GST will be administered together by the Centre and States. The biggest tax reform since independence – GST – will pave the way for realisation of the goal of One Nation – One Tax – One Market. It will benefit all the stakeholders namely industry, government and consumer as it will lower the cost of goods and services give a boost to the economy and make the products and services globally competitive, giving a major boost to ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Under the GST regime, exports will be zero-rated in entirety unlike the present system where refund of some of the taxes does not take place due to fragmented nature of indirect taxes between the Centre and the States. However, GST will make India a common market with common tax rates and procedures and remove economic barriers. GST is largely technology driven and will reduce the human interface to a great extent. GST is expected to improve ease of doing business in India.