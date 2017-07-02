Congress, NGO to hold tweet morcha against unfair bank charges

The Mumbai Congress, along with a non-profit organisation, has organised a ‘tweet morcha’ on July 4 against the alleged unfair charges and fees being levied on customers by banks. (Representational Photo: PTI)

The Mumbai Congress, along with a non-profit organisation, has organised a ‘tweet morcha’ on July 4 against the alleged unfair charges and fees being levied on customers by banks. Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam and Sucheta Dalal, founder of NGO MoneyLife Foundation, recently put out a video on a social media platform calling on the affected customers to take part in the agitation. They have appealed to the aggrieved customers to tweet about their grievances to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “#TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao Join me & @suchetadalal on 4th July at 3 PM. Tweet to PM Modi from wherever You are,” Nirupam recently tweeted.

He alleged that banks have been twisting and tweaking the existing norms to levy arbitrary charges. Some banks have limited the monthly free use of ATM card, penalised the customers for having a balance less than Rs 5,000 in their savings accounts or restricting them from depositing money into their accounts free of cost beyond a certain number of times, the former Congress MP said. “Since the customers are unhappy with these policies, we are tweeting and tagging (their complaints) to the prime minister as he is very active on Twitter,” Nirupam said.

Dalal, a veteran financial journalist, said the objective of the tweet morcha is to unify the voice of angry and helpless bank customers who are allegedly being subjected to exploitation and unfair practices by banks. She alleged that since the finance minister and the RBI did not pay heed to the issue, they have now decided to make their voice reach the PM. “We would start our tweet morcha at 3 pm and people across the country or overseas can tweet with #TweetMorcha #BankSeBachao and tag the PM,” said Dalal.