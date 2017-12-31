Congress’ Nagaland chief to head state poll committee

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Nagaland state unit President K. Therie as chairman of Pradesh Election Committee

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appointed Nagaland state unit President K. Therie as chairman of Pradesh Election Committee and Working President Ayangba Aonok as chairman of Election Campaign Committee for the upcoming assembly election in the state. State party unit General Secretary and social media co-ordinator G.K. Zhimomi has been appointed chairman of five-member media committee and party leader Vatsu Meru as its convener. State party leader Khriedi Theunuo has been made convenor of 14-member Pradesh Election Committee of which Therie is the chairman, while Medokol has been appointed convener of 25-member Election Campaign Committee. The election to elect a new 60 member assembly will take place early 2018.