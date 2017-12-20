Congress MPs disrupt Rajya Sabha proceedings over PM Modi’s remarks on Manmohan Singh

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly reminded members of their conduct and asked them to returned to their seats. (PTI)

Opposition Congress members today disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha over the insinuations made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh. Congress members rushed into the Well of the House demanding an apology from Modi for his remarks made at an election rally that Singh had allegedly colluded with Pakistan to defeat BJP in Gujarat. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly reminded members of their conduct and asked them to returned to their seats. However, his pleas went unheeded, forcing him to adjourn the proceedings till 1200 hours. No sooner had the listed papers been tabled, Congress members were up on their feet demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on his remarks against Singh. Naidu disallowed them. At this point, Congress members rushed to the Well of the House shouting slogans.

Naidu asked them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues. “This is not the way,” he said. “This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going.” Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said, “Please dont exceed limit. Please go to your seat.” With his pleas going unheeded, Naidu adjourned the proceedings till noon.