Congress MP Shashi Tharoor gets marriage proposal. And, he has responded to it. Find out!

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has got a marriage proposal. The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has responded to it. Now, you must be wondering who approached Tharoor for the marriage. What happened actually is that when several members of the LGBTQI community walked the 10th Queer Pride Parade in Delhi, one of them had a wedding proposal for Shashi Tharoor. A Twitter handle named GaylaxyMagazine posted, “Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following… #DelhiQueerPride2017.” With its tweet, GaylaxyMagazine also shared a picture showing a person holding a chart paper that read, “SHASHI THAROOR, MARRY ME.” Now, Shashi Tharoor has responded to the ‘marriage proposal tweet’. “Haha! Now if they were only registered to vote in Thiruvananthapuram, it would be even better!,” Tharoor has tweeted. Now, Tharoor’s response is winning hearts at the internet and social media. Several people had participated in the 10th Delhi Queer Pride Parade on Sunday. Reportedly, over 5,000 participants walked for LGBT rights and celebrated the historic 10th edition. Since its inception in 2008, the community-funded Delhi Queer Pride Parade has strengthened. The Delhi Queer Pride Parade primarily addresses Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (which criminalises homosexuality). People from various walks of life had assembled at Barakhamba Road in New Delhi to celebrate the march.

Marriage proposal tweet:-

Mr. Shashi Tharoor you should really see this. You have a huge fan following… #DelhiQueerPride2017 pic.twitter.com/so9O036a9B — Gaylaxy (@GaylaxyMagazine) November 12, 2017

Shashi Tharoor’s reply:-

Haha! Now if they were only registered to vote in Thiruvananthapuram, it would be even better! http://t.co/kGzj3T1mf9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) November 13, 2017

