Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia takes this big vow against BJP; find out what it is

Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Guna Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday attacked BJP while speaking at a rally at Meerkaba Panchayat in Mungaoli Assembly constituency. Scindia said that he has taken a vow that he will not wear a garland until the “anti-farmer” BJP government in Madhya Pradesh is dislodged. “The BJP government in the state is anti-farmer and it fired bullets at them (during an agitation in June this year). Therefore, I have taken a vow that I will not wear a garland till I ensure an ouster of this government from the state,” Scindia said.

Notably, a by-election is due for Mungaoli seat following the death of Congress MLA Mahendra Singh Kalukheda. Taking a jibe at MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Scindia said that Chouhan claims to be a priest but in the recent times he has been putting the god behind bars. Scindia also attacked Chouhan for promising anything, asking people to demand the moon from him. “I am sure he will promise to bring you the moon,” Scindia said, criticising Chouhan for visiting Mungaoli with an eye on the by-poll and making tall promises.

Mungaoli is part of Scindia’s Lok Sabha constituency, Guna. The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for demonetisation which he said affected people, especially women, in a big way. Notably, Scindia is the face of Congress for MP assembly elections which are scheduled to take place in 2018.

The 46-year-old Congress leader has replaced former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijay as the face of the party. Earlier, in September, while speaking to reporters in Scindia’s Lok Sabha constituency Guna, senior Congress leader Kamal Nath said, “I have said it and you must have also read that Scindia should be the CM candidate.”