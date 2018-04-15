Congress MP embarrasses party, ‘praises’ PM Narendra Modi

“What I said was… many of his (Modi’s) administrative decisions like demonetization, GST have gone wrong, but he was able to manage (the situation) with his management skills,” senior Congress MP said. (Source: PTI)

The Congress has demanded an explanation from party’s Kerala MP K.V. Thomas for purportedly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a function of Kerala Management Association in Kochi on Friday. Thomas had reportedly praised Modi as an able administrator who could convince others about his decisions. However, a day after, Thomas said, “he (Modi) is not a good administrator.”

“What I said was… many of his (Modi’s) administrative decisions like demonetization, GST have gone wrong, but he was able to manage (the situation) with his management skills,” senior Congress MP said.

While addressing the function in Kochi, Thomas also reportedly said the PM’s expertise was visible in his handling of media and judiciary and this trait could not be ignored even while opposing him politically and ideologically.

Talking to the media, former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament asserted that his address was misunderstood. “I stated that Modi is a ruler who takes anti-people decisions but implements the same with management skills. He is not a good ruler. He could even bring the media and judiciary to his side through his management skills. What I stated was that management students can study how Modi goes ahead misleading the people through his management skills”, he said.

Seeking clarification from Thomas, Congress state chief M.M Hassan said the MP was asked to explain whether he had spoken in support of Modi.

Also in a statement, CPM’s Ernakulam district secretariat said that Thomas’ praise of the PM is a challenge to secular forces.

“That Thomas has become a fan of Modi governance exposes the double standards of the Congress on note ban and GST. It should be noted that Thomas resorted to praising Modi at a time when Rahul Gandi is leading a protest against Modi. It shows that Thomas would not hesitate to back Modi in a critical situation”, the statement further said.