Congress MLAs following Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vacation mode’, says Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in a series of tweets vent out his anger after the Congress blamed the BJP government for the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy. (PTI)

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today, saying people of Gujarat were aware of Congress party’s anti-people and anti-Gujarat mindset. The Gujarat CM in a series of tweets vent out his anger after the Congress blamed the BJP government for the attack on Rahul Gandhi’s convoy, which was heading towards the helipad in Dhanera. Rupani tweeted, “People of Gujarat know the tricks of the Congress rather too well. Their anti-people & anti-Gujarat mindset is not a secret.”

CM Rupani further took a dig at Rahul Gandhi saying his influence was working wonders in the party following which all the Congress MLA’s are on a ‘vacation mode’. He tweeted, ” Rahul Gandhi’s leadership style is working wonders in his party. Following him, Congress MLAs are also in vacation mode!”

Rupani didn’t stop there. He said that “publicity hungry” Congress leader should have devoted more time on working for the flood affected people and areas rather than waiting for another photo-op moment. ”Instead of another photo-op, it would have been better had @OfficeOfRG & @INCIndia devoted time to proper relief work in flooded areas, said Rupani.

The absence of Gujarat Congress MLAs in such a crucial time is what concerns the people, according to Rupani. The series of tweets came after today’s stone pelting on Rahul’s convoy.