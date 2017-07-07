Congress MLA tells tale of ‘broken egg’ to target ruling AIADMK

Palaniswami said the member did not see such things in the footage. (Photo:IE)

The three way split in the ruling AIADMK was today likened to a ‘broken egg’ by Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy, who said that the divided ruling party cannot come together. Participating in the debate on grants for police, fire and rescue services, he said a broken egg cannot be brought back to its original shape, in a veiled reference to the three way split in the ruling AIADMK. He said the egg which fell on the road had two yolks, besides the white part, an apparent reference to three factions in the ruling AIADMK. The Congress legislator’s tale was heard with rapt attention by the treasury and opposition benches with some MLAs asking him some questions.

The ruling Amma AIADMK is led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, AIADMK Puratchi Thalaivi is headed by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and a section of MLAs and party functionaries owe allegiance to party Deputy General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran. Responding to Ramaswamy, Electricity Minister P Thangamani said his remark was a reference to many factions in Congress. Leader of the House K A Sengottaiyan said the tale pointed to the split in Congress with former Union Minister G K Vasan walking away to form Tamil Maanila Congress and added that the party could not make a comeback in the nation. Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman said the party (ruling AIADMK) will emerge victorious against trials and tribulations and clear the doubts of the Congress legislator.

Also Watch:

Earlier, Ramasamy referred to an attack on a woman by a police officer during a recent protest against a liquor outlet and said women should not be treated in such a fashion. Chief Minister Palaniswami said the incident was regretful and added that some women had used foul language and even shoved police personnel. An MLA was also detained by the protesters and police had to drag him away, the Chief Minister said. Palaniswami said the member did not see such things in the footage and what was shown (telecast by TV channels) was only a portion (in which the woman was slapped by an official) of it. When the promotion of the official in question (who slapped the woman) was also raised by the opposition DMK, the Chief Minister said there was no “charge” against the official and his promotion was in order. Ramasamy said since the Chief Minister had expressed regret, it was suffice.