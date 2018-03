Radhakrishnan showed the grenade to the Speaker, claiming they were used by the police last week to disburse Youth Congress.

Kerala Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan on Wednesday came to the Assembly carrying a ‘used tear gas shell’. Radhakrishnan showed the grenade to the Speaker, claiming they were used by the police last week to disburse Youth Congress. He added that the grenade were beyond there expiry date and yet the police were using them. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his concerns over the issue.