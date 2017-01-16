Congress MLA Amit Chavda gets threat call

Congress MLA Amit Chavda allegedly received a threat call from a person claiming to be gangster Ravi Pujari, who is believed to be in Australia, police said. (Source: IE)

Congress MLA from Borsad Assembly seat in Anand district, Amit Chavda allegedly received a threat call from a person claiming to be gangster Ravi Pujari, who is believed to be in Australia, police said. Chavda was visiting his relative Mahesh Solanki on January 14 when he received a call on his mobile phone from an Australian number, a Borsad police station official said.

“The man who called up MLA Chavda identified himself as Ravi Pujari from Australia, and asked him whether Pragnesh Patel (Independent municipal councillor) who was shot at a few days back has died or not. Chavda said he does not know and cut off the line,” the official said.

“After some time, he again received a call, this time from an Indian number, and the person on the other side told Chavda that he will meet Patel’s fate,” he said. Chavda returned to Borsad yesterday and filed an FIR late last night against unknown persons and the one who identified himself as Ravi Pujari.

Police lodged the FIR under IPC section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), and transferred the case to Gandhinagar’s sector 1 police station which launched an investigation into the matter.

Pragnesh Patel, an Independent councillor from Borsad municipality, was shot at by unidentified assailants in Borsad town a few days back and is being treated at a hospital in Vadodara.